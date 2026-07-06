CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $260.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut CME Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $298.00.

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CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $236.60 on Monday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $218.31 and a 52 week high of $329.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $267.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.57 per share, for a total transaction of $74,935.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 260,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,050,111.94. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 121,707 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,325.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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