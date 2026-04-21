CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price target on the utilities provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.21.

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CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,894,238.60. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,506. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 86,023 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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