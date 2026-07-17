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Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Coca-Cola Consolidated logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $182.63 and last changing hands at $182.45. The stock’s 200-day average was $179.53, a technical move that may attract trader attention.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy” rating, and MarketBeat data shows a consensus Buy rating on the stock.
  • The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.79 on $1.71 billion in revenue and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable August 7. The dividend implies a modest 0.5% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.53 and traded as high as $182.63. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $182.45, with a volume of 455,617 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 138.44%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Coca-Cola Consolidated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,686,058 shares of the company's stock worth $871,673,000 after buying an additional 341,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,329,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,091,000 after acquiring an additional 169,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 603,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 836.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company's stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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