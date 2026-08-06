Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.2222.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Key Stories Impacting Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Coca-Cola Europacific Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: CCEP reported a strong first half, with revenue rising 6.1% to approximately €10.7 billion, operating profit increasing 8.1% to about €1.5 billion, and diluted EPS climbing 10.6% to roughly €2.20. The results reportedly exceeded first-half forecasts. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners posts strong H1 2026 and reaffirms guidance

CCEP reported a strong first half, with revenue rising 6.1% to approximately €10.7 billion, operating profit increasing 8.1% to about €1.5 billion, and diluted EPS climbing 10.6% to roughly €2.20. The results reportedly exceeded first-half forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target for CCEP to $120, signaling additional potential upside and reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings performance remains solid. Wells Fargo raises Coca-Cola Europacific Partners price target

Wells Fargo raised its price target for CCEP to $120, signaling additional potential upside and reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings performance remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 targets, including approximately 3%–4% revenue growth, about 7% operating-profit growth and comparable free cash flow of at least €1.7 billion. Reaffirmation provides stability but was not an upgrade that could have driven a stronger rally. CCEP 2026 Q2 results presentation

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 targets, including approximately 3%–4% revenue growth, about 7% operating-profit growth and comparable free cash flow of at least €1.7 billion. Reaffirmation provides stability but was not an upgrade that could have driven a stronger rally. Negative Sentiment: Investors are weighing a tougher second half, including six fewer selling days, a more difficult comparison base and greater exposure to commodity and geopolitical cost pressures. Those factors may constrain margins and explain the muted initial reaction despite the strong H1 performance. CCEP falls as investors weigh results and outlook

Investors are weighing a tougher second half, including six fewer selling days, a more difficult comparison base and greater exposure to commodity and geopolitical cost pressures. Those factors may constrain margins and explain the muted initial reaction despite the strong H1 performance. Negative Sentiment: The shares had reached a record high before the interim results, prompting profit-taking after the announcement even though earnings and profit were higher year over year. Coca-Cola Europacific shares lose fizz after interim results

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Why Chemours Co NYSE: CC Stock is the Recipe for Gains

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 144,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,759,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 157.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 493,118 shares of the company's stock worth $44,715,000 after purchasing an additional 301,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,873,922 shares of the company's stock worth $532,765,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company's stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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