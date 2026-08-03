Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company's current price.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.50.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.9%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayban bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,537.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Why Chemours Co NYSE: CC Stock is the Recipe for Gains

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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