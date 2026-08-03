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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
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Key Points

  • Wells Fargo raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ price target from $115 to $120 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying 8.61% upside from the reported current price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: eight analysts rate the stock a Buy and three rate it a Hold, resulting in a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average target price of $108.50.
  • CCEP shares opened at $110.49, near their 12-month high of $113.67, while institutional investors own 31.35% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company's current price.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.9%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayban bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,537.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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