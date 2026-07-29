CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the company's current price.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded CocaCola from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.56.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,369,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368,693. CocaCola has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $387.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 29,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Ducere Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Victory Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company's stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.1% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,090,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Revenue increased roughly 6% year over year, supported by higher concentrate sales, pricing and product mix. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of the $13.17 billion estimate. Revenue increased roughly 6% year over year, supported by higher concentrate sales, pricing and product mix. Positive Sentiment: Stronger volumes and guidance: Global unit-case volume rose 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Management raised its 2026 outlook, including organic revenue growth of approximately 5% and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, while maintaining an EPS range of $3.27 to $3.30. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Global unit-case volume rose 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Management raised its 2026 outlook, including organic revenue growth of approximately 5% and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, while maintaining an EPS range of $3.27 to $3.30. Positive Sentiment: World Cup and brand momentum: Coca-Cola benefited from its FIFA World Cup sponsorship and strong demand for zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and other products. The company said it gained value share despite a challenging consumer environment, helping drive optimism across the consumer-staples sector. FIFA World Cup Delivers Coca-Cola's Best Quarterly Volume Growth in 17 Years

Coca-Cola benefited from its FIFA World Cup sponsorship and strong demand for zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and other products. The company said it gained value share despite a challenging consumer environment, helping drive optimism across the consumer-staples sector. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Jefferies raised its price target from $95 to $104 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced price.

Jefferies raised its price target from $95 to $104 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying additional upside based on the referenced price. Neutral Sentiment: Fairlife disruption is easing: Coca-Cola said most Fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply interruption but highlighting an operational vulnerability. Coca-Cola says most of Fairlife's production has been resumed after cyberattack

Coca-Cola said most Fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply interruption but highlighting an operational vulnerability. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and mixed ratings: At roughly 28 times earnings, KO is priced aggressively after a strong 2026 advance. HSBC downgraded the shares from “strong-buy” to “hold,” arguing that upside may be limited and PepsiCo offers better value.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here