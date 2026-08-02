Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.3889.

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Several brokerages have commented on CDE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,994.40. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Coeur Mining by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 74.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The business had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $815.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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