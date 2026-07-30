Cogent Communications (CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.9651) per share and revenue of $239.7450 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $239.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.31 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 842.48%. Cogent Communications's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cogent Communications Stock Down 2.0%

Cogent Communications stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $635.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.80. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.

Cogent Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Cogent Communications's payout ratio is currently -2.25%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,586. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,741. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in Cogent Communications by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company's stock.

Key Cogent Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cogent Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cogent announced that CEO Dave Schaeffer will present at three upcoming investor conferences, including the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on August 10. The events could give management an opportunity to address investor concerns about demand, the wavelength business and the company’s financial outlook. Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Three Upcoming Conferences

Cogent announced that CEO Dave Schaeffer will present at three upcoming investor conferences, including the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on August 10. The events could give management an opportunity to address investor concerns about demand, the wavelength business and the company’s financial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: An investment article argued that Cogent’s valuation may look more attractive when its T-Mobile-related business is excluded, suggesting potential upside if investors place greater value on the company’s remaining operations. The article does not represent a new company announcement or change to guidance. Cogent Communications: Strip Out T-Mobile And The Discount Disappears

An investment article argued that Cogent’s valuation may look more attractive when its T-Mobile-related business is excluded, suggesting potential upside if investors place greater value on the company’s remaining operations. The article does not represent a new company announcement or change to guidance. Negative Sentiment: Robbins Geller filed a securities class-action lawsuit against Cogent and certain executives, alleging that investors were misled by false or incomplete statements. The allegations reportedly concern the nature of the wavelength backlog and demand for the business. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026. Robbins Geller class-action lawsuit announcement

Robbins Geller filed a securities class-action lawsuit against Cogent and certain executives, alleging that investors were misled by false or incomplete statements. The allegations reportedly concern the nature of the wavelength backlog and demand for the business. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Several other law firms publicized the same pending lawsuit and encouraged affected shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff status. Their notices cite alleged nondisclosure of weak or uncertain wavelength demand, an overstated backlog, the sustainability of Cogent’s dividend and risks associated with pledged insider shares and possible forced sales. These repeated announcements increase legal and reputational overhang, although the claims remain unproven. Levi & Korsinsky lawsuit notice

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cogent Communications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cogent Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.90.

Read Our Latest Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications NASDAQ: CCOI is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent's core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

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