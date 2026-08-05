Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%. Cognex updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.640-1.680 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS.

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Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. 2,894,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,295. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. Cognex has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $72.88.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 41,600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,727,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $344,714.48. This trade represents a 88.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $4,349,734.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $755,184.15. This represents a 85.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 402.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.31.

View Our Latest Report on CGNX

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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