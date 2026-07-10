Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the information technology service provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Evercore cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.61.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $87.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.Cognizant Technology Solutions's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 82.4% in the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 44,700 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 134,881 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 102,617 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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