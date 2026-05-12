Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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