Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $193.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $209.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Oppenheimer's target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. President Capital upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded down $20.38 on Friday, reaching $143.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,671,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $402.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $164.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.97.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $1,815,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,446,200. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,991,110.64. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841 in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase reported record global crypto trading-market share of 10.3%, up from 9.1% in the first quarter, suggesting the exchange is gaining competitive ground even as overall market activity weakens. Coinbase Hits Record 10.3% Market Share Despite $359M Loss

Coinbase reported record global crypto trading-market share of 10.3%, up from 9.1% in the first quarter, suggesting the exchange is gaining competitive ground even as overall market activity weakens. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized diversification beyond spot crypto trading, including stablecoins, derivatives, prediction markets, Base, tokenized assets and agent-driven finance. Subscription and services revenue growth and expanding Base activity could make results less dependent on the crypto cycle over time. COIN Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Agentic Finance Push

Management emphasized diversification beyond spot crypto trading, including stablecoins, derivatives, prediction markets, Base, tokenized assets and agent-driven finance. Subscription and services revenue growth and expanding Base activity could make results less dependent on the crypto cycle over time. Positive Sentiment: A Manhattan federal judge dismissed much of a customer lawsuit alleging Coinbase illegally sold unregistered securities, reducing a significant legal risk, although not necessarily resolving all claims. Coinbase beats much of customer lawsuit over US token sales

A Manhattan federal judge dismissed much of a customer lawsuit alleging Coinbase illegally sold unregistered securities, reducing a significant legal risk, although not necessarily resolving all claims. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly maintained Buy ratings and continued to see substantial long-term upside tied to crypto-market recovery, regulatory clarity and Coinbase’s diversification. However, several firms lowered their price targets after the earnings miss, highlighting near-term uncertainty. Coinbase Buy Rating Reaffirmed as Analyst Cuts Price Target

Analysts broadly maintained Buy ratings and continued to see substantial long-term upside tied to crypto-market recovery, regulatory clarity and Coinbase’s diversification. However, several firms lowered their price targets after the earnings miss, highlighting near-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell about 19% year over year to $1.22 billion, below estimates near $1.29-$1.30 billion. Coinbase posted a GAAP loss of $1.36 per diluted share, or approximately $359 million, materially worse than Wall Street expectations and its third consecutive quarterly loss. Crypto exchange Coinbase reports third straight quarterly loss on trading slowdown

Second-quarter revenue fell about 19% year over year to $1.22 billion, below estimates near $1.29-$1.30 billion. Coinbase posted a GAAP loss of $1.36 per diluted share, or approximately $359 million, materially worse than Wall Street expectations and its third consecutive quarterly loss. Negative Sentiment: Transaction revenue dropped 21% to $599 million as industrywide spot volumes weakened. The results reinforce concerns that Coinbase’s diversification has not yet offset its dependence on trading activity, while multiple brokerages cut forecasts and price targets.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

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