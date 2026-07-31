Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Colgate-Palmolive's conference call:

Broad-based second-quarter performance: Colgate-Palmolive reported organic sales growth in four of five divisions and three of four categories, with base-business EPS ahead of expectations, free cash flow up 18%, and $1.4 billion returned to shareholders.

Colgate-Palmolive reported organic sales growth in four of five divisions and three of four categories, with base-business EPS ahead of expectations, free cash flow up 18%, and $1.4 billion returned to shareholders. Emerging markets, Europe, and Hill’s led growth. Hill’s organic sales increased 4% excluding discontinued private-label business and continued to gain share despite a largely flat pet-care category, while Latin America delivered balanced pricing and volume growth.

U.S. performance remains a concern. Category softness, heightened competition, retailer inventory reductions, and select pricing gaps contributed to weakness; management plans increased advertising, innovation, and targeted promotional actions in the second half, but cautioned that improvement will not be linear.

Category softness, heightened competition, retailer inventory reductions, and select pricing gaps contributed to weakness; management plans increased advertising, innovation, and targeted promotional actions in the second half, but cautioned that improvement will not be linear. Management raised full-year gross-margin expectations to roughly flat, supported by revenue-growth management, productivity, mix, and pricing, while warning that raw-material costs and tariffs are expected to be higher in the second half. Organic sales guidance was not increased because of continued volatility in consumer demand, oil prices, geopolitical conditions, and North American categories.

Hill’s is rolling out its fresh, single-protein pet-food offering gradually through veterinary, specialty, and neighborhood vet channels, prioritizing professional endorsement, product quality, and long-term brand building over near-term volume; Colgate also expects expanding AI, digital, and data capabilities to improve productivity and marketing effectiveness.

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Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,397,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is 82.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CL

Key Headlines Impacting Colgate-Palmolive

Here are the key news stories impacting Colgate-Palmolive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Base-business EPS rose 8% year over year to $0.99, exceeding the $0.95 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 4.9% to $5.36 billion, in line with expectations. Colgate-Palmolive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Base-business EPS rose 8% year over year to $0.99, exceeding the $0.95 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 4.9% to $5.36 billion, in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Gross margin expanded 140 basis points to 61.5%, supported by pricing and productivity efforts. International markets, particularly Latin America and Asia-Pacific, posted stronger performance, while the company maintained its leadership in toothpaste. Colgate Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Gross margin expanded 140 basis points to 61.5%, supported by pricing and productivity efforts. International markets, particularly Latin America and Asia-Pacific, posted stronger performance, while the company maintained its leadership in toothpaste. Neutral Sentiment: Colgate-Palmolive reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook, with projected revenue of approximately $20.8 billion to $21.6 billion versus consensus expectations of $21.4 billion. Maintaining guidance reduces the risk of a major forecast cut, but the range implies limited upside relative to expectations. Colgate-Palmolive Reaffirms Annual Sales Forecast

Colgate-Palmolive reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook, with projected revenue of approximately $20.8 billion to $21.6 billion versus consensus expectations of $21.4 billion. Maintaining guidance reduces the risk of a major forecast cut, but the range implies limited upside relative to expectations. Negative Sentiment: Muted consumer demand in North America remains a key concern, creating a weaker regional backdrop despite global sales growth. Management also warned that new tariffs are likely to outweigh a recent refund benefit, raising the risk of pressure on future earnings and margins. Colgate Warns New Tariffs Will Outweigh Recent Refund Windfall

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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