Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 42.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.3%

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.44. 12,499 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 95.18%. The business had revenue of $193.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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