Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.1111.

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A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotia decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Colliers International Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colliers International Group

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company's stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.5%

CIGI opened at $102.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.26. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Colliers International Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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