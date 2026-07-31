Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Colliers International Group's conference call:

Strong second-quarter results: Consolidated revenue and net revenue each rose 16% to $1.6 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, while adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $205 million and adjusted EPS rose 6% to $1.83.

Consolidated revenue and net revenue each rose 16% to $1.6 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, while adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $205 million and adjusted EPS rose 6% to $1.83. Commercial real estate activity recovered broadly, with Capital Markets and leasing revenue each up 23%, supported by stronger transaction activity, industrial-sector demand, market-share gains, and improving financing conditions. Management expects roughly 15% Capital Markets growth and mid-single-digit leasing growth in the third quarter.

with Capital Markets and leasing revenue each up 23%, supported by stronger transaction activity, industrial-sector demand, market-share gains, and improving financing conditions. Management expects roughly 15% Capital Markets growth and mid-single-digit leasing growth in the third quarter. Engineering momentum remains strong: revenue increased 27%, including 5% internal growth, and the segment has a 12-month backlog. The Ayesa acquisition adds higher-margin, less-seasonal operations and expands capabilities in areas such as water, desalination, and marine engineering.

revenue increased 27%, including 5% internal growth, and the segment has a 12-month backlog. The Ayesa acquisition adds higher-margin, less-seasonal operations and expands capabilities in areas such as water, desalination, and marine engineering. Investment Management revenue grew 15 and fundraising reached $2.2 billion in the quarter, with management maintaining its 2026 fundraising target of $6 billion-$9 billion. However, platform-building and integration costs reduced the segment margin to 36.5%; management expects margins to recover to the low-40% range in 2027.

Net leverage ended the quarter at 2.8x after the Ayesa acquisition, but management expects it to decline to approximately 2.3x by year-end versus a longer-term target range of 1.5x-2.0x. If leverage falls as expected, Colliers may repurchase shares at current valuations while continuing to pursue acquisitions.

Get CIGI alerts: Sign Up

Colliers International Group Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.34. 146,765 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,660. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Colliers International Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Colliers International Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Colliers International Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.83 per share , exceeding the $1.79 consensus estimate and rising from $1.72 a year earlier. Revenue also increased 16.7% year over year, supporting the company’s growth narrative. Colliers International Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , exceeding the $1.79 consensus estimate and rising from $1.72 a year earlier. Revenue also increased 16.7% year over year, supporting the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its price target from $109 to $110 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying roughly 11% upside from the referenced share price. BayStreet.CA Analyst Ratings

National Bank Financial raised its price target from $109 to and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying roughly 11% upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, Colliers reported quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion , below the $1.48 billion analyst expectation. The shortfall suggests that earnings benefited from factors beyond top-line performance and may be limiting enthusiasm over the results. Colliers International Group Earnings Report

Despite the earnings beat, Colliers reported quarterly revenue of , below the $1.48 billion analyst expectation. The shortfall suggests that earnings benefited from factors beyond top-line performance and may be limiting enthusiasm over the results. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target from $150 to $145, though it retained a “sector outperform” rating. The cut may reinforce concerns about near-term execution, even though the revised target still represents substantial potential upside. Benzinga Analyst Ratings

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company's stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Colliers International Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Colliers International Group wasn't on the list.

While Colliers International Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here