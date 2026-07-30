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Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 79.6% in July

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Coloplast A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 117,659 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the June 30th total of 65,513 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,333 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLPBY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Coloplast A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coloplast A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on CLPBY

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CLPBY opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 33.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coloplast A/S will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S is a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices and services focused on intimate healthcare. The company specializes in solutions designed to assist individuals with chronic medical conditions, aiming to improve quality of life through innovative products. Coloplast's offerings span ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology, targeting patients who require long-term support and specialized treatments.

In its ostomy business, Coloplast provides pouches, skin barriers and accessories for patients who have had surgical procedures to divert bodily waste.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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