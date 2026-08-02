Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Columbia Sportswear News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbia Sportswear this week:

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,842.40. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $276,542.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,638.42. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,559 shares of company stock worth $639,923. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $69.06.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $614.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Columbia Sportswear's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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