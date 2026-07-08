Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.6667.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. Zacks Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

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Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $779.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,842.40. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $276,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,638.42. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923 in the last ninety days. 51.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 330.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 840 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5,074.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 153,746 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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