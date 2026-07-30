Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

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Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $531.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.27 million. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 19.23%.Columbus McKinnon has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Columbus McKinnon's payout ratio is -5.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Columbus McKinnon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,995 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,095 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,135,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,462 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 481,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 379,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 829,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company's product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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