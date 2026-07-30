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Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Columbus McKinnon logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • FY 2027 guidance exceeds consensus: Columbus McKinnon forecast EPS of $1.90–$2.10 and revenue of $2.1–$2.2 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $1.76 EPS and $2.1 billion revenue.
  • The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.61, beating estimates of $0.28, while revenue of $531.46 million also surpassed expectations of $501.27 million.
  • Columbus McKinnon declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07, or $0.28 annualized, implying a 1.9% yield. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $22.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $531.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.27 million. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 19.23%.Columbus McKinnon has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Columbus McKinnon's payout ratio is -5.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Columbus McKinnon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CMCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,995 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,095 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,135,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,462 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 481,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 379,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 829,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company's product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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