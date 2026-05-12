Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Comcast stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Comcast's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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