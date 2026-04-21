Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.600-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.6 billion-$12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.7 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Community Health Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 2,107,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,954. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $430.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.600-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,553,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 50,576 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585,919 shares of the company's stock worth $24,351,000 after buying an additional 314,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,035,088 shares of the company's stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 607,066 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,086 shares of the company's stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,672 shares of the company's stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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