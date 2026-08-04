Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.45, Zacks reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

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Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.9%

CHCT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. 501,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,584. The stock has a market cap of $506.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.22 and a beta of 0.71. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 992.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 143.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Community Healthcare Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Community Healthcare Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated NYSE: CHCT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company's portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long‐term, triple‐net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust's holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

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