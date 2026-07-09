Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Community West Bancshares to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 20.77%. On average, analysts expect Community West Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Community West Bancshares Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Community West Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 418.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,054 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 50,889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 192.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $30.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Community West Bancshares

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Community West Bank, headquartered in Goleta, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Community West Bancshares focuses on providing personalized financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers in its service area.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of deposit accounts—such as business checking, savings and money market accounts—along with online and mobile banking capabilities.

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