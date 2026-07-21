CommVault Systems (CVLT) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CommVault Systems to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $310.4340 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CommVault Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CommVault Systems Stock Performance

CommVault Systems stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CommVault Systems has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CommVault Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $479,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,620,485.70. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,413.04. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the software maker's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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