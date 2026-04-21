CommVault Systems (CVLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $306.7460 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $313.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.07 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect CommVault Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CommVault Systems Price Performance

CVLT opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.63. CommVault Systems has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $805,064.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 332,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,632,247.61. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $172,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,735,396.24. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,355 shares of company stock worth $2,613,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 893,385 shares of the software maker's stock worth $155,744,000 after buying an additional 337,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,034 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $192,683,000 after purchasing an additional 312,178 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,137.0% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 316,117 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 301,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,017 shares of the software maker's stock worth $68,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 7,231.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 205,653 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,023,000 after buying an additional 202,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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