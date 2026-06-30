CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

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More CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVLT rose after reports highlighted a new Native Azure AI cyber resilience deal, suggesting investors are betting on stronger product demand and improved growth prospects.

CVLT rose after reports highlighted a new Native Azure AI cyber resilience deal, suggesting investors are betting on stronger product demand and improved growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Howard G. Smith, the Schall Law Firm, and Robbins LLP, are reminding investors about the lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action, keeping Commvault in the legal spotlight. Article Title

Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Howard G. Smith, the Schall Law Firm, and Robbins LLP, are reminding investors about the lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action, keeping Commvault in the legal spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted that the lawsuit alleges Commvault misled investors about growth prospects during the class period, but this is a continuation of already-known litigation rather than a new development. Article Title

One article noted that the lawsuit alleges Commvault misled investors about growth prospects during the class period, but this is a continuation of already-known litigation rather than a new development. Negative Sentiment: The repeated class-action notices and investor-loss claims may weigh on sentiment by reinforcing concerns about past disclosures, potential liability, and management credibility. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $479,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,485.70. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,748,457. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software maker's stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $144.18 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average of $103.92.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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