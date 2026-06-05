CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

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A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

More CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued fresh notices about a pending class action lawsuit against CommVault, with allegations that the company concealed SaaS mix-shift issues that may have distorted ARR growth and contributed to a sharp share-price decline earlier this year. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued fresh notices about a pending class action lawsuit against CommVault, with allegations that the company concealed SaaS mix-shift issues that may have distorted ARR growth and contributed to a sharp share-price decline earlier this year. Negative Sentiment: Additional legal updates from Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins Geller, and others remind shareholders of the July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline, reinforcing overhang from the lawsuit and keeping litigation risk in focus. Article Title

Additional legal updates from Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins Geller, and others remind shareholders of the July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline, reinforcing overhang from the lawsuit and keeping litigation risk in focus. Neutral Sentiment: One market commentary piece revisited CVLT’s valuation after the Q3 2026 miss and the new lawsuits, suggesting investors are reassessing whether the stock’s current valuation adequately reflects the legal and growth-related risks. Article Title

CommVault Systems Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $121.55 on Friday. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $200.68. The company's 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 0.82.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. CommVault Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CommVault Systems news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $29,555.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,404,812.20. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $837,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,425,673.51. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 75,415 shares of company stock worth $7,369,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CommVault Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 9,920.0% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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