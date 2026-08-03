Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Compass Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.92. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CMPX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Compass Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,424,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 449,868 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

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