CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock Price Up 1% - Here's Why

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.47. 1,496,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,030,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

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CompoSecure Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

CompoSecure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,455 shares of the company's stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,329,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 591,027 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $2,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,862,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,980 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure is a global provider of secure card and credential solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing and personalization of payment cards, identification credentials and related services. The company develops a range of card products that include metal cards, composite cards and hybrid designs integrating advanced security features such as EMV chip technology, contactless interfaces and specialized surface treatments. CompoSecure's offerings are tailored to the needs of banks, credit unions, fintech firms and government agencies seeking to differentiate their cards and enhance consumer engagement.

The company's product portfolio extends beyond physical cards to encompass digital issuance and lifecycle management solutions.

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