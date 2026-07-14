comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Short Interest Update

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,941 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 21,522 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,763 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Get comScore alerts: Sign Up

comScore Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of SCOR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 7,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,674. comScore has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of comScore by 2,997.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,396,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,825 shares during the period. Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in comScore by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in comScore by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCOR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCOR

About comScore

comScore, Inc is a global media measurement and analytics company that specializes in delivering insights into consumer behavior across digital, television and theatrical platforms. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, comScore provides data-driven solutions designed to help media companies, advertisers and agencies understand audience engagement and optimize marketing strategies. The company's analytics offerings enable clients to measure the reach and impact of online content, mobile applications, streaming video, and traditional broadcast media with a unified data view.

The company's product suite includes Digital Analytix for website and app analytics, Media Metrix for audience measurement, Advertising Analytics for campaign performance tracking, Video Metrix for streaming and online video insights, and theatrical measurement services for box office analytics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider comScore, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and comScore wasn't on the list.

While comScore currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here