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comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Trading Up 4.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
comScore logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • comScore shares rose 4.2% in mid-day trading, reaching as high as $7.36 after closing at $7.06 the previous day.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating, while Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a sell (d-) rating, leaving the stock with an overall Hold consensus.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant, with hedge funds and other investors holding 42.15% of comScore, and several funds recently increased or initiated positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR - Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 11,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 44,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SCOR. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on comScore

comScore Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of comScore by 2,997.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,396,479 shares of the company's stock worth $22,077,000 after buying an additional 3,286,825 shares during the period. Beartown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of comScore by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company's stock.

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc is a global media measurement and analytics company that specializes in delivering insights into consumer behavior across digital, television and theatrical platforms. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, comScore provides data-driven solutions designed to help media companies, advertisers and agencies understand audience engagement and optimize marketing strategies. The company's analytics offerings enable clients to measure the reach and impact of online content, mobile applications, streaming video, and traditional broadcast media with a unified data view.

The company's product suite includes Digital Analytix for website and app analytics, Media Metrix for audience measurement, Advertising Analytics for campaign performance tracking, Video Metrix for streaming and online video insights, and theatrical measurement services for box office analytics.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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