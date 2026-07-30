Concentra Group Holdings Parent (CON) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $591.7480 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $569.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE CON opened at $31.57 on Thursday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Transactions at Concentra Group Holdings Parent

In other news, Director Robert A. Ortenzio sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $3,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 633,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,377.50. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 390,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,000 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,551 shares of the company's stock worth $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,746,505 shares of the company's stock worth $57,484,000 after buying an additional 1,614,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,604 shares of the company's stock worth $40,848,000 after buying an additional 162,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,791,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 113,305 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CON shares. Weiss Ratings raised Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Concentra Group Holdings Parent

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

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