ConocoPhillips (COP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to announce earnings of $2.90 per share and revenue of $18.7867 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.12. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Freedom Capital cut ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,450,162 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $3,880,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,645 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,577,465 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $1,083,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,455 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,037,277 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $658,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,802,562 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $643,273,000 after purchasing an additional 378,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,242,127 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $490,716,000 after purchasing an additional 136,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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