Conor Fennerty Sells 55,105 Shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Stock

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) EVP Conor Fennerty sold 55,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,674,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,675,755.42. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Curbline Properties Stock Down 0.0%

CURB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.57. 756,844 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 251.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Curbline Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CURB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,342,821 shares of the company's stock worth $309,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Curbline Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,515,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,772,000 after acquiring an additional 101,813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,176,015 shares of the company's stock worth $133,489,000 after buying an additional 2,714,859 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 25.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778,716 shares of the company's stock worth $61,966,000 after acquiring an additional 562,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Curbline Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,893 shares of the company's stock worth $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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