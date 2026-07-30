Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $89.63 million for the quarter. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.950 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 5,736.13%. The company had revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.34 million. On average, analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Insider Transactions at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy sold 4,000 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $947,839.66. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,747 shares of the company's stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CCSI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCSI

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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