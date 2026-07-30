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Consolidated Edison (ED) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Consolidated Edison logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Consolidated Edison is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 6. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.755 per share on revenue of approximately $3.60 billion.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record on August 19. This equates to an annualized dividend of $3.55 and a 3.2% yield.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with an average “Reduce” rating and a consensus price target of $108.47; two analysts rate the stock a Buy, seven a Hold, and six a Sell.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to announce earnings of $0.7550 per share and revenue of $3.5972 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $112.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $94.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Consolidated Edison's payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus set a $112.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $114.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $108.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

See Also

Earnings History for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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