Constellation Software (CNSWF) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $27.81 per share and revenue of $3.3607 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $24.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.16 by ($0.46). Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Constellation Software to post $119 EPS for the current fiscal year and $137 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up $37.77 on Tuesday, reaching $2,202.78. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,612.70 and a 1 year high of $3,596.82. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $2,012.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,913.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Constellation Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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About Constellation Software

Constellation Software is a diversified software company that acquires, manages and builds mission-critical software businesses serving a wide range of specialized industries. Its primary focus is on vertical market software, delivering tailored solutions for sectors such as public transit, healthcare, utilities, construction and hospitality. Through its decentralized operating model, Constellation harnesses the expertise of individual business units to develop, implement and support software products that address specific customer needs.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Constellation Software has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions.

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