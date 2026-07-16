Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Trading Up 7.7% - Should You Buy?

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2,050.00 and last traded at $2,049.91. Approximately 2,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,903.00.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNSWF shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Constellation Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Constellation Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNSWF

Constellation Software Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,981.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,947.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $24.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.16 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 47.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 118.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software is a diversified software company that acquires, manages and builds mission-critical software businesses serving a wide range of specialized industries. Its primary focus is on vertical market software, delivering tailored solutions for sectors such as public transit, healthcare, utilities, construction and hospitality. Through its decentralized operating model, Constellation harnesses the expertise of individual business units to develop, implement and support software products that address specific customer needs.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Constellation Software has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions.

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