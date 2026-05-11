Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Continental from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Continental from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Continental Stock Performance

Shares of Continental stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Continental has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. Continental had a net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. Research analysts forecast that Continental will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company's core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

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