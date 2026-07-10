Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 380,000 Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $19,870,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,082,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $840,934,473.12. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 270,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $14,358,600.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $9,828,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $9,388,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 280,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $13,062,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 570,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $26,425,200.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $8,558,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,570 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $8,635,995.70.

On Friday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,317,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $9,587,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 31,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $1,350,360.00.

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PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.53) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered PBF Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen raised PBF Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PBF Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $36.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBF Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $171,595,000 after buying an additional 3,550,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,854,750 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $131,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,366,331 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $207,953,000 after acquiring an additional 454,731 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,222,433 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $153,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,533 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 147.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Further Reading

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