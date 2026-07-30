Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.6667.

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CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director James N. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,094,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,065,977.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $2,208,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,854.25. This trade represents a 71.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,088,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 985 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company's stock.

Key Corcept Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Second-quarter revenue increased 31.7% year over year to $256.1 million, ahead of the roughly $221 million consensus. Adjusted earnings were $0.36 per share, substantially above estimates ranging from a $0.04 loss to approximately $0.02 in profit, and above $0.29 a year earlier. Zacks earnings report

Second-quarter revenue increased 31.7% year over year to $256.1 million, ahead of the roughly $221 million consensus. Adjusted earnings were $0.36 per share, substantially above estimates ranging from a $0.04 loss to approximately $0.02 in profit, and above $0.29 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved. Operating profit rose 54.8% to $41.3 million, net income reached $42.1 million, and operating cash flow was $33.5 million. Corcept ended the quarter with $111 million in cash and modest capital spending, supporting investment in its pipeline and commercial operations. Quiver Quantitative earnings summary

Operating profit rose 54.8% to $41.3 million, net income reached $42.1 million, and operating cash flow was $33.5 million. Corcept ended the quarter with $111 million in cash and modest capital spending, supporting investment in its pipeline and commercial operations. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was raised. Management now expects 2026 revenue of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, above the approximately $1.0 billion analyst consensus. Executives cited strong momentum in the oncology and Cushing’s syndrome businesses. Corcept second-quarter results

Management now expects 2026 revenue of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, above the approximately $1.0 billion analyst consensus. Executives cited strong momentum in the oncology and Cushing’s syndrome businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst expectations are mixed. Recent price targets range from $72 to $135, with a median of $91.50, indicating considerable disagreement about Corcept’s valuation and growth prospects.

Recent price targets range from $72 to $135, with a median of $91.50, indicating considerable disagreement about Corcept’s valuation and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded CORT to Underperform. The downgrade creates a near-term counterweight to the earnings beat and higher guidance. Wolfe Research downgrade

The downgrade creates a near-term counterweight to the earnings beat and higher guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a concern. Quiver reported 34 insider sales versus two purchases over the past six months, including sales by several executives. In addition, the stock’s very high price-to-earnings ratio leaves it vulnerable if growth or guidance disappoints.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $256.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

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