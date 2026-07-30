Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

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Core Laboratories Trading Down 7.7%

NYSE CLB opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $454.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core Laboratories reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $0.11, exceeding the $0.08 analyst consensus by $0.03. Adjusted EPS rose 85% sequentially, while revenue of $124.6 million increased 2% from the prior quarter. Core Laboratories Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Core Laboratories reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $0.11, exceeding the $0.08 analyst consensus by $0.03. Adjusted EPS rose 85% sequentially, while revenue of $124.6 million increased 2% from the prior quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company generated $3.1 million in free cash flow, repurchased 214,712 shares for $2.7 million, and announced a quarterly dividend, providing shareholder-return support. Core Lab Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company generated $3.1 million in free cash flow, repurchased 214,712 shares for $2.7 million, and announced a quarterly dividend, providing shareholder-return support. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $128.5 million to $135.5 million brackets the $132.5 million consensus estimate, suggesting expectations for modest sequential growth but limited upside.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $128.5 million to $135.5 million brackets the $132.5 million consensus estimate, suggesting expectations for modest sequential growth but limited upside. Negative Sentiment: Despite the adjusted EPS beat, second-quarter revenue declined 4% year over year to $124.6 million, while adjusted EPS fell 42% from $0.19 a year earlier. GAAP operating income was $9.2 million, down 36% year over year. Core Lab Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Despite the adjusted EPS beat, second-quarter revenue declined 4% year over year to $124.6 million, while adjusted EPS fell 42% from $0.19 a year earlier. GAAP operating income was $9.2 million, down 36% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.12 to $0.20 has a midpoint of $0.16, slightly below the $0.17 analyst consensus, signaling a cautious profit outlook. The combination of declining annual results and subdued guidance likely outweighed the quarterly earnings beat.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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