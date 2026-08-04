Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) CEO Lawrence Bruno Buys 5,000 Shares

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence Bruno purchased 5,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,829,081.64. This represents a 1.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. 125,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,485. The company's 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $508.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Core Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 118.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Core Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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