Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Core Laboratories Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of CLB opened at $10.65 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $490.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,758 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Core Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,932 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,893 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Core Laboratories by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company's stock.

More Core Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core Laboratories reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.11, above the $0.08 analyst consensus. Production Enhancement performance helped offset weakness in the Reservoir Description business. Core Laboratories Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Core Laboratories reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.11, above the $0.08 analyst consensus. Production Enhancement performance helped offset weakness in the Reservoir Description business. Positive Sentiment: Operating income excluding special items increased 42% sequentially, while adjusted EPS rose 85% from the prior quarter. The company also repurchased 214,712 shares for $2.7 million, supporting per-share value. Core Lab Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating income excluding special items increased 42% sequentially, while adjusted EPS rose 85% from the prior quarter. The company also repurchased 214,712 shares for $2.7 million, supporting per-share value. Positive Sentiment: Management and analysts described the earnings call as indicating a gradual recovery, with sequential revenue and profitability improvement providing a potential foundation for a broader turnaround. Core Laboratories Earnings Call Signals Gradual Recovery

Management and analysts described the earnings call as indicating a gradual recovery, with sequential revenue and profitability improvement providing a potential foundation for a broader turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Core Laboratories declared a $0.01 quarterly dividend, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend provides income support, but its annualized yield is only about 0.4%.

Core Laboratories declared a $0.01 quarterly dividend, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend provides income support, but its annualized yield is only about 0.4%. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 4.3% year over year to $124.6 million, below the roughly $126.3 million consensus, while adjusted EPS declined from $0.19 a year earlier. Free cash flow was modest at $3.1 million. Is CLB Stock Attractive After Its Sharp Selloff and Mixed Q2 Results?

Second-quarter revenue fell 4.3% year over year to $124.6 million, below the roughly $126.3 million consensus, while adjusted EPS declined from $0.19 a year earlier. Free cash flow was modest at $3.1 million. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.12–$0.20 is broad and includes a level below the $0.17 consensus estimate. The company expects revenue of $128.5–$135.5 million, signaling only a gradual recovery. Analysts also remain cautious after a sharp six-month selloff and ongoing geopolitical pressure.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

Further Reading

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