Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Up 5.6% - Should You Buy?

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 166,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 566,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. Weiss Ratings downgraded Core Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Core Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Stock Up 5.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Core Laboratories has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Core Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 118.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company's stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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