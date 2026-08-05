CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.30, Zacks reports. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $684.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. CoreCivic's revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.610-2.700 EPS.

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CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. 2,567,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,444. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,961,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,915,000 after buying an additional 1,146,166 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 361.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,637 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 987,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CoreCivic by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 362,451 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 144.9% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 114,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised CoreCivic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CoreCivic from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CXW

Trending Headlines about CoreCivic

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreCivic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: CoreCivic reported adjusted EPS of $0.64, well above the $0.34 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 27.3% year over year to $684.92 million, exceeding forecasts of $618.63 million and improving from $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter. CoreCivic earnings press release

CoreCivic reported adjusted EPS of $0.64, well above the $0.34 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 27.3% year over year to $684.92 million, exceeding forecasts of $618.63 million and improving from $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance was raised: Management projected EPS of $2.610-$2.700, substantially above the cited analyst consensus of $1.810. The higher outlook signals stronger expected demand and operating performance.

Management projected EPS of $2.610-$2.700, substantially above the cited analyst consensus of $1.810. The higher outlook signals stronger expected demand and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: $734 million facility sale completed: CoreCivic sold two detention facilities in Minnesota and Kansas to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After taxes and transaction costs, it expects approximately $522.5 million in proceeds, which could support debt reduction, share repurchases, or other corporate uses. CoreCivic completes facility sale

CoreCivic sold two detention facilities in Minnesota and Kansas to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After taxes and transaction costs, it expects approximately $522.5 million in proceeds, which could support debt reduction, share repurchases, or other corporate uses. Positive Sentiment: ICE demand remains a growth catalyst: CoreCivic won a five-year contract for the 1,600-bed Prairie facility, which is expected to generate approximately $75 million in annual revenue once fully operational. The company is also discussing potential additional facility acquisitions with ICE. CoreCivic wins five-year ICE contract

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc NYSE: CXW is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management and operation of private correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company enters into contracts with federal, state and local government agencies to house inmates and detainees in facilities that it owns or operates on a concession basis. In addition to traditional prison operations, CoreCivic provides specialized services such as community-based reentry programs, electronic monitoring and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism.

CoreCivic's portfolio encompasses a mix of adult correctional facilities, immigration detention centers, residential reentry centers and other community-based programs.

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