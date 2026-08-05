CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.610-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. 2,567,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,282. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.58.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $684.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.63 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CoreCivic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded CoreCivic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Noble Financial raised their price objective on CoreCivic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on CXW

CoreCivic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreCivic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised FY 2026 guidance: CoreCivic now expects earnings per share of $2.61–$2.70, well above the $1.81 consensus estimate. The outlook upgrade signals stronger expected demand and profitability. CoreCivic earnings guidance

CoreCivic now expects earnings per share of $2.61–$2.70, well above the $1.81 consensus estimate. The outlook upgrade signals stronger expected demand and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Beat quarterly expectations: CoreCivic reported EPS of $0.38 versus the $0.34 analyst estimate, while revenue of $684.9 million exceeded the $618.6 million consensus by approximately $66.3 million. CoreCivic earnings press release

CoreCivic reported EPS of $0.38 versus the $0.34 analyst estimate, while revenue of $684.9 million exceeded the $618.6 million consensus by approximately $66.3 million. Positive Sentiment: $734 million facility sale completed: CoreCivic sold its Prairie Correctional Facility in Minnesota and Midwest Regional Reception Center in Kansas to the Department of Homeland Security. The company expects approximately $522.5 million in net proceeds, which could support debt reduction, share repurchases, or other corporate purposes. CoreCivic facility sale

CoreCivic sold its Prairie Correctional Facility in Minnesota and Midwest Regional Reception Center in Kansas to the Department of Homeland Security. The company expects approximately $522.5 million in net proceeds, which could support debt reduction, share repurchases, or other corporate purposes. Positive Sentiment: New ICE contract: The company won a five-year Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract for the 1,600-bed Prairie facility, expected to generate about $75 million in annual revenue when fully operational. CoreCivic also said it is discussing potential additional facility acquisitions with ICE. CoreCivic ICE contract

The company won a five-year Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract for the 1,600-bed Prairie facility, expected to generate about $75 million in annual revenue when fully operational. CoreCivic also said it is discussing potential additional facility acquisitions with ICE. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support is mixed: JonesTrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating but set a $30 price target, below the stock’s recent trading level. This suggests favorable long-term sentiment but limited near-term upside under that firm’s valuation.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company's stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc NYSE: CXW is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management and operation of private correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company enters into contracts with federal, state and local government agencies to house inmates and detainees in facilities that it owns or operates on a concession basis. In addition to traditional prison operations, CoreCivic provides specialized services such as community-based reentry programs, electronic monitoring and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism.

CoreCivic's portfolio encompasses a mix of adult correctional facilities, immigration detention centers, residential reentry centers and other community-based programs.

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