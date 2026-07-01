CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Brannin Mcbee Sells 144,000 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $13,582,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 258,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,414,920.64. This represents a 35.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brannin Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Brannin Mcbee sold 50,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $4,716,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Brannin Mcbee sold 55,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $5,234,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Brannin Mcbee sold 56,707 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $5,426,292.83.

On Monday, June 29th, Brannin Mcbee sold 500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $47,160.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 25,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $2,782,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $16,024,320.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 28,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $3,115,840.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 52,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $5,842,200.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Brannin Mcbee sold 500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $55,635.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Brannin Mcbee sold 53,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $5,740,550.00.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $13.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 60,583,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,870,250. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 6,022.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 8,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,301 shares of the company's stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 604,156 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $14,814,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWV. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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