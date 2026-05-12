CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 6.1% - Should You Sell?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.12 and last traded at $107.75. Approximately 32,612,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 28,217,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

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Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave reported strong Q1 2026 results, with revenue of $2.1 billion and a $99.4 billion backlog, reinforcing the case that demand for its AI infrastructure remains very strong. Article Title

CoreWeave reported strong Q1 2026 results, with revenue of $2.1 billion and a $99.4 billion backlog, reinforcing the case that demand for its AI infrastructure remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on CoreWeave to $140 from $120 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s AI growth opportunity. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on CoreWeave to $140 from $120 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s AI growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $167 and maintained an Overweight rating, while other coverage reiterated bullish views on CoreWeave’s role in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $167 and maintained an Overweight rating, while other coverage reiterated bullish views on CoreWeave’s role in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave said it ranked #1 in an independent benchmark for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 model, which may support its competitiveness in AI cloud services. Article Title

CoreWeave said it ranked #1 in an independent benchmark for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 model, which may support its competitiveness in AI cloud services. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighted CoreWeave as a major AI “superstock” with ties to OpenAI, Meta, and NVIDIA, which keeps the long-term growth narrative alive but adds little new near-term financial detail. Article Title

Commentary highlighted CoreWeave as a major AI “superstock” with ties to OpenAI, Meta, and NVIDIA, which keeps the long-term growth narrative alive but adds little new near-term financial detail. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave CEO remarks about 2027 revenue dominance suggest confidence in future growth, but the market appears to be weighing that against execution risk and the company’s heavy spending needs.

CoreWeave CEO remarks about 2027 revenue dominance suggest confidence in future growth, but the market appears to be weighing that against execution risk and the company’s heavy spending needs. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong revenue growth, investors remain cautious because CoreWeave is still posting sizable losses and carrying a high debt load, which continues to limit enthusiasm. Article Title

Despite strong revenue growth, investors remain cautious because CoreWeave is still posting sizable losses and carrying a high debt load, which continues to limit enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Reports of a large insider stock sale and headlines saying the AI growth story is slowing have added to investor concerns and may be contributing to weakness in CRWV shares. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 7.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 24,140,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,881,259 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock worth $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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